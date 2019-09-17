Words of guidance from the Dalai Lama are the latest inspirational quotes to be featured on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram account.

Harry and Meghan’s account regularly has comments from leading world figures such as Nelson Mandela and Diana, Princess of Wales.

The quote from the spiritual leader, under the couple’s joint royal cypher, says: “I believe that at every level of society – familial, tribal, national and international – the key to a happier and more successful world is the growth of compassion.”

Alongside the post, the official site describes the Dalai Lama comment as “a quote for the week ahead”.

It goes on to say: “The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is a spiritual leader and a man of peace.

“Through this approach he has received over 150 awards, honorary doctorates, and prizes in recognition of his message of peace, non-violence, inter-religious understanding, universal responsibility and compassion.”