A six-month-old Labrador puppy underwent life-saving surgery after swallowing an entire sock.

Maxine Holliday took pet Rocky to PDSA vets in Bristol after he started vomiting and was unable to keep food or water down.

Rocky was admitted for tests, with x-rays showing a foreign object was causing obstruction in his gut.

It was unclear from images what Rocky had swallowed, and he underwent emergency surgery to remove it.

Ms Holliday, 53, from Knowle, Bristol said: “I was really shocked to learn they had found a whole sock inside Rocky.

“I have no idea where he got it from, but I’ll be keeping a really close eye on him in future.

“PDSA were really brilliant. I’m so grateful they saved Rocky’s life.”

Following the hour-long operation in April, Rocky spent the night recovering at out-of-hours service VetsNow.

He was reunited with his family the following day and sent home with painkillers and antibiotics.

Rocky has since made a full recovery and is back to his normal self.

PDSA vet Manolo Hervada-Gonzalez said: “X-rays showed that Rocky had a blockage in his intestines, which if left would rupture, making him seriously ill.

“He needed emergency surgery to remove the obstruction before that happened.

“We regularly see pets who have accidentally eaten things they shouldn’t have, and surprisingly socks are quite a common cause of blockages.”

He said that pets, especially puppies and young dogs, like to use their mouths to investigate objects.

Many items can lead to a gut blockage if accidentally swallowed, while others can be “toxic or sharp”, he added.