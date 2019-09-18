Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has appeared in court accused of sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The Danish golfer, 29, was arrested on his return from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational on a flight from Nashville to London on July 29.

The five-time European Tour winner is alleged to have been drunk on the British Airways plane.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman and assault by beating.

A trial date has been set for next May (Richard Sellers/PA)

Olesen, of Redcliffe Road in Chelsea, south-west London, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court, and sat in the dock wearing a dark suit, white shirt and red tie, appearing under the first name Jacob.

No pleas were entered at the short hearing on Wednesday, with a plea hearing due to be held on December 13.

He previously indicated he would plead not guilty to the charges when he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court last month.

A provisional trial date has been set for May 11 next year and that hearing is scheduled to last for five days.

The sports star has been granted unconditional bail.