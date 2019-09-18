The parent of a child who attended a nursery where paedophile Vanessa George abused toddlers has begged her to identify her victims.

The release from prison of the 49-year-old after 10 years has been branded a “dark day for British justice”.

The self-styled “paedo whore mum” was jailed indefinitely in 2009 and told to serve a minimum of seven years behind bars for abusing toddlers at Little Ted’s Nursery in Plymouth.

Although George has named some victims, she was accused of deliberately hiding information that would properly pinpoint those in the pictures she took.

Child protection officers visited 180 children thought to have had contact with George, who admitted taking up to eight pictures a day while on duty.

One mother whose children attended Little Ted’s wrote an open letter to George, in which she accused her of leaving them with a “legacy of pain and constant reminders of the past”.

“A 13-year-old child that still wets the bed and has never had a sleepover at a friend’s house,” they wrote in the letter, a copy of which was given to ITV News.

“A child that has had counselling and social problems since they were 18 months old. A child that finds it difficult controlling his emotions and is full of rage at times. A mother full of shame, guilt and disgust.

“A mother who wishes she could take it all back and change things. A mother who doesn’t think there’s any punishment in the world fit for what you’ve done to my baby and my family.

“A mother whose heart is absolutely shattered into pieces every time she sees your face or hears your name, because it reminds me that I gave my children to you without a thought at the school gate every day.”

The parent, who is not identified, said their family has not been able to move on or get over George’s crimes.

CCTV footage of Vanessa George on the phone to her lawyer while in police custody in Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

“You owe every single family a definitive answer. You owe us a list of names.

“You owe us parents a decade without regrets, shame and guilt. You owe our children their childhood, their innocence, their lives back,” they wrote.

“You’ve survived the last 10 years, my family has suffered. It’s not fair that you get to move on now and start a fresh life and we are left to continue suffering.

“I want answers, I want a list of names of those children affected… and if you don’t give them up then I only wish that you can experience even half of the excruciating torture we have endured.”

The letter also says: “You were my friend.”

It is signed off: “Waiting patiently as always, An old, very tired friend.”

Earlier this month, the Parole Board concluded that George no longer poses a significant risk to the public, although she is under “strict licence conditions” and has been banned from Devon and Cornwall.

Luke Pollard MP, who represents the constituency where George committed the crimes, echoed the comments of the unnamed parent.

“The victims and their families now have a life sentence ahead of them of not knowing whether it was their child who was abused or not,” he said.

“Vanessa George chose not to end the suffering of these families or give them any certainty. She should not be released because she has not named her victims.

“People I know in Plymouth share in my anger, frustration and disgust. I firmly believe that Vanessa George should be behind bars, not walking our streets.

“This is a dark day for British justice.”

A member of the charity group Abused Babies and Children Foundation holds a placard that shows the face of Vanessa George during a protest outside Bristol Crown Court when George was jailed in 2009 (Barry Batchelor/PA)

During George’s 2009 sentencing, Mr Justice Royce told her she had “plumbed new depths of depravity” by abusing those in her care.

The “shockwaves” of her maltreatment of babies and toddlers would be felt in every one of the country’s nursery schools, he added.