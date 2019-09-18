Police used their vehicle sirens to drive a two-year-old bear up a tree after its presence in central Utah caused traffic delays Wednesday morning.

State Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said division personnel then were able to tranquilise the bear and remove it from the tree.

Who says you have to go to the mountains to see a bear. This fella was spotted wandering the streets of Orem this… Posted by Orem Police Department on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Ms Jolley said the bear was placed in a trap and relocated to the Wasatch Mountains.

Ms Jolley said the brown-coloured black bear was roaming Orem streets and that biologists believed it may have come from mountains east of the city.