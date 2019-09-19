A red panda has been born at Edinburgh Zoo.

Ruaridh has now had his first health check with head vet Simon Girling and keeper Leanne Deacon following his birth in July.

He has spent his first few weeks in the den but will soon start exploring outside at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland zoo.

Bruce and Ginger had a boy! 😍 Meet Ruaridh, our extremely adorable red panda kit. His name means red-haired king and was chosen by the team @PostcodeLottery , whose players funded our red panda enclosure in 2017. pic.twitter.com/EZAVwbDVek — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) September 19, 2019

The kit’s name, which means red haired king, was chosen by the team at People’s Postcode Lottery, whose players funded the wildlife conservation charity’s red panda enclosure in 2017.

Ruaridh was born in July to mother Ginger, who arrived in February 2017 from Dierenrijk zoo in the Netherlands, and father Bruce, who arrived in March 2016 from Safaripark Beekse Bergen, also in the Netherlands.

Red pandas are native to the Himalayas in Nepal, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and southern China but are under threat from habitat loss for agriculture and timber extraction.

They are also illegally hunted for their fur.