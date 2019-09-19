The Queen has made a private donation to the British Red Cross Disaster Fund in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The undisclosed sum will be used to support relief efforts in the country where 15,000 people are still in need of shelter or food.

An aid worker surveys the destruction in The Bahamas (British Red Cross/PA)

Luis Sfeir-Younis, the charity’s global response manager, said: “The Red Cross’ top priority remains getting emergency items like food and shelter to people on the worst affected islands, and to shelters for evacuees in the capital of Nassau.

“The generosity of our donors, including Her Majesty The Queen, are helping to make this happen.”

Today, we're sending a team to the Bahamas to provide emotional support to survivors caught up in the aftermath of #HurricaneDorian. You can help by donating to our Disaster Fund here: https://t.co/yJxFsF8xlr pic.twitter.com/st4WZp5QBW — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) September 6, 2019

The monarch, who is also Queen of the Bahamas, sent her condolences to those affected when the category five storm hit.

At least 50 people were killed and the death toll is expected to rise as the clean-up operation continues, with more than 1,300 people missing.

In a statement to the country’s Governor-General, Sir Cornelius Smith, the Queen said she was “shocked and saddened” to learn of the devastation.

Flooding caused by Hurricane Dorian (British Red Cross/PA)

“We send our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives following this terrible storm,” she added.

“At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed, and I also send my gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort.”

Thousands of people have been evacuated to the capital Nassau and Red Cross volunteers and staff are helping evacuees with relief items and mental health support following the trauma of the hurricane.