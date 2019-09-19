Detectives have reopened their investigation into the murder of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on her way home from a nightclub 20 years ago.

The naked body of Victoria Hall was found in a ditch on September 24 1999, five days after she was last seen alive in Felixstowe.

Suffolk Police said detectives have received fresh witness information in the last year that was deemed significant enough to reopen the murder inquiry.

Victoria Hall was wearing a wooden hair slide when she disappeared (Suffolk Constabulary/PA)

The force would not expand on what the information was but a spokesman said it was completely new, adding: “We’ve had separate, unrelated pieces of information from more than one person.”

Police have also shared previously unreleased details of clothing that Victoria was wearing and CCTV footage taken at the entrance to the field where her body was found.

The footage of a van and its driver and of people with torches in darkness was recorded in October 1999, the month after her body was found.

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary, left home on the evening of September 18, 1999 for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

The girls left the club at around 1am the following morning and parted at around 2.20am, yards from her home.

This was the last time she was seen alive.

CCTV footage taken in October 1999 of a man at the scene where Victoria’s body was found (Suffolk Police/PA)

Her parents awoke in the morning to discover their daughter had not returned home and a missing person inquiry was launched.

Her body was found five days later in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

None of her clothing or possessions have been found.

Police have reissued images of the dress, jacket and shoes Victoria was wearing when last seen.

They also shared a previously unreleased image of a wooden hair slide, along with details of other belongings Victoria had with her on the night she went missing.

She had a black oval shaped New Look purse with a zip fastener, containing a house key on a distinctive fob with “Vicky” written across the top and “Victoria” down the sides.

She also had a Rimmel lipstick in a black plastic case, the colour of which was “Zorro”.

The inner soles of one or both of Victoria’s shoes had been fixed with sticky tape.

The CCTV footage of the field shows a van stopping, reversing, driving forward to the entrance again and then stopping, before the driver gets out and enters the field.

The driver appears to look around at the ground near the entrance point.

The second clip shows a group of people with torches going into the field area under the cover of darkness.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar said: “This was an horrific crime committed against a girl who was two weeks away from celebrating her 18th birthday.

“Victoria’s adult life was just about to begin when she was torn away from her loving family, who have now been without her for a longer time than they had her – no-one should have to experience the pain that they have.

“We now have another opportunity to obtain justice for Victoria and her family.

“The killer has lived with their guilt for the past 20 years and fresh information could make a significant difference to helping us solve this murder.

“It is never too late to contact us.”

A number of people with torches were also spotted on CCTV at the field in the weeks after Victoria was found (Suffolk Police/PA)

She said she hopes details of Victoria’s belongings may jog the memory of someone who could have seen them deposited somewhere.

She added she is “extremely keen” to trace the people in the CCTV images and discover what they were doing.

A businessman was cleared of Victoria’s murder following a trial in 2001.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 0800 096 1233 between 8am and 10pm on Thursday and Friday, or on 01473 613 513 outside of these hours.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.