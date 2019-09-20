Two workers who died in an explosion at a former coking plant for a huge steelworks were on a cherry-picker at the time, it has emerged.

Flames could still be seen at times at the SSI site in South Bank, Teesside, some three miles from the old Redcar blast furnace which closed nearly four years ago.

Fire crews attended the SSI site in South Bank, Redcar, at around 2.15pm on Thursday after a blaze broke out on the premises.

On Friday morning, Cleveland Police confirmed two men had died in the incident.

The blast appeared to have engulfed the two workers who were on a blue cherry-picker at the time, working at a height.

It looked to have happened as they worked on large pipes near a gas holder.

On Friday morning, police widened a cordon around the site after flames were seen coming from the blast area.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Tariq Ali said: “We can now confirm that there have sadly been two fatalities as a result of an incident at the former SSI site in South Bank yesterday.

“The families of those two men have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”

Earlier on Thursday, emergency services had evacuated the site, part of the South Tees Development Corporation area, and declared the fire a “major incident”.

Police said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed of the fire.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Yesterday was a terrible and tragic day and all of our thoughts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the two workers who were involved in the accident on site.

“It is impossible to imagine the pain and distress which this news will have brought the loved ones of those involved. All of the staff who work at the South Tees Development Corporation site are deeply shocked and sorry for this loss.

“All works on site have been suspended while investigations continue. The team is working with the emergency services and the Health and Safety Executive, who will continue to have an ongoing presence on site.”

Councillor Mary Lanigan, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Council, said: “I know everyone in the whole community will be devastated by this tragedy.

“Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the families and friends.

“Our gratitude, as always, goes to the emergency services.”

SSI purchased the site in February 2011 but went into liquidation in October 2015.

The steelworks stopped production after 98 years later that month when it was announced there was no realistic prospect of prospective buyers taking it off the Thai owners.

Earlier this year, a deal was agreed to transfer half the land capable of development on the former steelworks to the South Tees Development Corporation, an enterprise promoting economic development in the Tees Valley.