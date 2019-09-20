A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was discovered in Staffordshire.

Police said the 19-year-old was found dead after officers went to Roman Way in Tamworth shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force added.

Forensic officers were in attendance at Wigginton Park on Friday morning (Josh Payne/PA)

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received reports of someone in the water near Edgar Close and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

The woman was found when they arrived but the ambulance service said nothing could be done to save her.

At the scene on Friday, forensic officers in white overalls could be seen in an area of Wigginton Park just off Edgar Close.

Investigations into the death are continuing (Josh Payne/PA)

The entrance to the park was cordoned off to the public and officers stood guard at the scene as forensic officers continued work in three areas.

Police said they have increased their presence in the area as inquiries continue.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the force said.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “We have cordoned off three areas for forensic examination as work continues to understand the circumstances around the woman’s death.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course (Josh Payne/PA)

“We would politely request that people refrain from speculating as to the circumstances of the woman’s death as we continue to investigate.

“A Home Office post-mortem will take place in due course.

“A 19-year-old man from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

“We have increased the police presence in the area as our investigations continue.”