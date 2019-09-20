A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a young woman’s body was discovered in Staffordshire.

Police said the 19-year-old was found dead after officers went to Roman Way in Tamworth shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

The young woman is believed to be Keeley Bunker who was last seen at 4am on Thursday in Leyfields, Tamworth.

Forensic officers were in attendance at Wigginton Park on Friday morning (Josh Payne/PA)

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force added.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received reports of someone in the water near Edgar Close and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

The woman was found when they arrived but the ambulance service said nothing could be done to save her.

At the scene on Friday, forensic officers in white overalls could be seen in an area of Wigginton Park just off Edgar Close.

Floral tributes were laid at the scene on Friday afternoon as friends addressed heartfelt messages to a young woman named “Keeley” – with one giving her the nickname “Bunker Face”.

Floral Tributes were laid at the scene in Tamworth on Friday (Josh Payne/PA)

One message left at the scene read: “Keeley, sending you all my love, you will be missed by all. Rest well xox.”

Another said: “Keeley, I am going to miss you so so so much. Your laugh, smiley face and through and through beautiful soul!

“You are going to be missed by everyone lucky enough to have ever met you! Miss you already so much, until we meet again, sleep tight.”

The group who laid the flowers hugged and placed their flowers by a tree before leaving the scene shortly after.

A group of friends laid flowers at the scene, paying tribute to a girl named Keeley (Josh Payne/PA)

The entrance to the park was cordoned off to the public and officers stood guard at the scene as forensic officers continued work in three areas.

Police said they have increased their presence in the area as inquiries continue.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the force said.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “We have cordoned off three areas for forensic examination as work continues to understand the circumstances around the woman’s death.

Investigations into the death are continuing (Josh Payne/PA)

“We would politely request that people refrain from speculating as to the circumstances of the woman’s death as we continue to investigate.

“We have increased the police presence in the area as our investigations continue.”