Dozens of people have protested in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, to call for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to step down.

The short-lived, rare protest began on Friday night near Tahir Square, the epicentre of the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The protesters were responding to a call by a self-exiled businessman who claimed corruption by the military and government without providing evidence.

Mr El-Sissi has dismissed the allegations as “lies”.

The demonstration was against the regime in Egypt (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)

Security forces dispersed the protests which continued into the early hours of Saturday.

No casualties were reported. Unauthorised protests are not allowed in Egypt.

Mr El-Sissi came to power following the military’s ousting of an elected but divisive Islamist president.

The general-turned-president has overseen an unprecedented political crackdown, silencing critics and jailing thousands of Islamists and some secular pro-democracy activists.