A father who confronted Boris Johnson over the state of the NHS when the Prime Minister made a visit to a hospital has said that his daughter is doing better.

Omar Salem took the Prime Minister to task during a visit to a children’s ward at Whipps Cross University Hospital, where his seven-day-old daughter was being treated.

Mr Salem claimed there were not enough doctors and nurses as he complained to the PM.

In a conversation lasting around two minutes, Mr Salem said the situation was “not acceptable”.

Mr Johnson was visiting Whipps Cross University Hospital in north-east London when he was challenged by Mr Salem – a Labour activist – on a children’s ward.

He said the situation was “not acceptable” and told the Prime Minister: “There are not enough people on this ward, there are not enough doctors, there’s not enough nurses, it’s not well organised enough.

“The NHS has been destroyed… and now you come here for a press opportunity.”

Mr Johnson said “there’s no press here” but Mr Salem gestured to cameras filming the confrontation, and said: “What do you mean there’s no press here, who are these people?”

The Prime Minister explained he was “here to find out” about the situation but the man said: “It’s a bit late, isn’t it? Years and years and years of the NHS being destroyed.”

Mr Salem tweeted on Saturday: “Our daughter is very much better, which is a great relief.

“Thank you to the ambulance/A&E staff and the ward staff who cared for her over the last few days.

“She will be in hospital for a while longer for precautionary reasons. Thank you for all the messages of love & support.”