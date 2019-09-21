Detectives investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found in woodland have been given more time to question a teenager arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The victim, believed to be 20-year-old Keeley Bunker, was found dead near Roman Way in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on Thursday night.

Ms Bunker was last seen at 4am on Thursday in nearby Leyfields.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody after detectives were granted an extension by magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme on Saturday morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received reports of someone in the water near Edgar Close and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

The woman was found when they arrived but the ambulance service said nothing could be done to save her.

Staffordshire Police said the force is still investigating the cause of death.

“We thank the community for their support and would like to request that the privacy of Keeley’s family is respected and that people refrain from speculating about the circumstances around her death,” a statement said.

At the scene on Friday, forensic officers in white overalls could be seen in an area of Wigginton Park just off Edgar Close.

Floral tributes were laid at the scene on Friday afternoon as friends addressed heartfelt messages to the young woman, with one giving her the nickname “Bunker Face”.

One message left at the scene read: “Keeley, sending you all my love, you will be missed by all. Rest well xox.”

Another said: “Keeley, I am going to miss you so so so much. Your laugh, smiley face and through and through beautiful soul!

“You are going to be missed by everyone lucky enough to have ever met you! Miss you already so much, until we meet again, sleep tight.”

The group who laid the flowers hugged and placed their flowers by a tree before leaving the scene shortly after.

The entrance to the park was cordoned off to the public and officers stood guard at the scene as forensic officers continued work in three areas.