Night skies all over the world are being lit up with the famous Bat-signal to mark the 80th anniversary of the comic book hero Batman.

DC Comics is celebrating Batman Day to mark the anniversary of the first appearance of billionaire Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego.

Fan gatherings are planned all over the world in honour of the Caped Crusader, but the most ambitious proposal is the world-wide illumination of the famous floodlight signal, which projects an image of the comic book character’s bat logo into the skies.

Happy #BatmanDay!🦇 Share a cool #Batman moment and celebrate the Caped Crusader all day long! pic.twitter.com/vS0J06YKMZ — DC Kids (@DCComicsKids) September 21, 2019

In the comics, TV series and movies, the signal allows Commissioner Gordon to call for Batman’s help against Gotham City’s rogues gallery of villains, including The Joker.

The celebration will start at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia, before going on to appear in 13 cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.

The Bat-signal will light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.