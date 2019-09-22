A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a young woman was discovered in woodland.

Police believe the woman is Keeley Bunker, 20, who was last seen around 4am on Thursday in Leyfields, Tamworth.

Wesley Streete, 19, of Tamworth, has been charged with murder and will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday morning, Staffordshire Police said.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Roman Way shortly after 9pm on Thursday, following reports of a person in a nearby stream.

People place floral tributes near the scene of the murder (Jacob King/PA)

The woman was found when they arrived but the ambulance service said nothing could be done to save her.

Floral tributes were laid at the scene on Friday afternoon as friends addressed heartfelt messages to the young woman, with one giving her the nickname “Bunker Face”.

One message left at the scene read: “Keeley, sending you all my love, you will be missed by all. Rest well xox.”

Police said formal identification is still to take place, and urged anyone with information about the case to contact them.