The Duchess of Sussex kicked off her royal tour to South Africa with the Duke of Sussex in a patterned black and white wrap dress by ethical womenswear brand Mayamiko.

Meghan wore her hair up in a sleek ponytail as she and Harry arrived at the Nyanga Township in Cape Town.

Mayamiko produces clothes made in Malawi and inspired by African artisan traditions and prints.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Dalitso maxi wrap dress with black and white DNA helix patterning costs £69 but is sold out on Mayamiko’s online site.

The delicate cotton dress with cap sleeves was tied at the front, and the former Suits star appeared to be wearing a lace petticoat or have lace detailing underneath.

The duchess’s shoes were Castaner’s Carina black wedge espadrilles, which tie at the ankle, which she also wore on her tour to Australia last year.

Meghan is wearing her Castaner wedges today: https://t.co/sFrH2MA02U pic.twitter.com/sywFaVIVL9 — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) September 23, 2019

The Duke of Sussex look relaxed in a light open-necked shirt, dark trousers and beige trainers.

Meghan had switched her look from when she arrived in South Africa earlier on Monday following an overnight British Airways flight with Harry and baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The duchess, who was then in a white shirt, white trousers, flats and a neutral-coloured cardigan, was spotted carrying four-month-old Archie, who was wearing a bobble hat.

Harry and Meghan were seeing the work of human rights organisation The Justice Desk, and both were wearing the charity’s red and white beaded bracelets which spell out the word justice in letters on white beads.

Meghan wearing the Justice Desk bracelet (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

They sell for 50 South African rand – around £2.70.

The sale of the merchandise is used to help support the charity.

Mayamiko says on its website that its clothes are designed for “the global modern woman”.

Harry wearing the Justice Desk bracelet (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Our collections are cross-seasonal and are inspired by African artisanal traditions and prints, with ethical trading and sustainability at our core,” it says.

“Our collections are designed for the global modern woman, while giving ode to their birthplace through the use of traditional African techniques and local printed fabrics, locally referred to as Chitenje.”

Harry is paying a solo trip to Malawi later in the tour.