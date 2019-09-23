The collapse of Thomas Cook has affected supporters of Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

Fans have bought tickets from Thomas Cook Sport which provided ticket and accommodation for some of Europe’s biggest football clubs and sporting events, including the England cricket team’s winter tour to South Africa.

Last week Thomas Cook Sport assured fans who had bought tickets they had “nothing to worry about”.

A statement from Liverpool said: “We are aware Thomas Cook has ceased trading this morning. Thomas Cook sells 360 hospitality packages for each of our home games at Anfield.

“We are currently assessing the impact of Thomas Cook ceasing trading and the impact for those supporters who have purchased packages from Thomas Cook. Once we have those details from Thomas Cook we will update supporters.”

And a statement from Manchester United said: “We were sad to hear the news regarding Thomas Cook and the impact this will have on its customers and employees.

“Along with other Premier League clubs, Thomas Cook Sports have been travel partners with Manchester United.

“They have pre-sold a small number of tickets and hospitality for some home matches this season, along with travel packages to two upcoming UEFA Europa League away games.

“As soon as we were aware of their potential insolvency, we started to work through contingency plans and we will endeavour to contact affected Manchester United fans who had booked direct via Thomas Cook.”