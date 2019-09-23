Township children gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an ecstatic welcome to Cape Town as the royals started their tour of Africa.

Harry and Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie were photographed arriving at Cape Town International Airport, looking relaxed as they were escorted by officials.

A few hours later they were visiting Nyanga township, one of Cape Town’s largest black settlements, to learn about life for thousands of South Africans.

Children wait to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The couple had travelled to the area, a few miles out of the city centre, to see first-hand the work of the Justice Desk, a human rights organisation, which is supporting the development of the settlement’s children.

The organisation is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which has Harry as its president and Meghan as vice-president.

The Duchess of Sussex speaks to a wellwisher (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Security was high ahead of the visit to the grounds of Nyanga Methodist Church with the street blocked off to traffic by police cars and officers stopping people walking past.

But there was a carnival atmosphere inside the compound with female dances in traditional costume, musicians playing and the ecstatic youngsters waving their national flag.

Meghan and Harry appeared relaxed and held hands after they were welcomed by Jessica Dewhurst, Justice Desk founder, and Theodora Luthuli, Justice Desk community leader.

In tribute to the region Meghan wore a dress by the label Mayamiko, an ethical and sustainable woman’s wear and life style brand, producing clothes made in Malawi.