There was an ecstatic welcome for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the first day of their tour of Africa.

Harry and Meghan left four-month-old son Archie with his nanny while they visited Nyanga township, one of Cape Town’s largest black settlements, to see the work of the Justice Desk, a human rights organisation, which is supporting the development of the settlement’s children.

The organisation is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which has Harry as its president and Meghan as vice-president.

Royal visit to Africa – Day One
The Duke of Sussex is handed a drawing by a young boy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
Meghan receives a hug from the welcoming committee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
The Sussexes were presented with a gift for son Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
Meghan joins in with dancers as she leaves the Nyanga Township (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
Earlier she stood on a tree stump to speak to the crowd (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
Hundreds of fans were there to greet the royal couple (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
Musicians performed for the visitors (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
Meghan strokes the head of one of the township's children (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
Children from the Nyanga Township in Cape Town were patient to greet their visitors (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
Meghan wears a bracelet with the word 'justice' (Ian Vogler/PA)
Royal visit to Africa – Day One
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were later spotted arriving for a visit to the District Six Museum in Cape Town (Dominic Lipinski/PA)