Both staff and customers are squeezing as much as they can out of Thomas Cook by flogging branded tags, labels and even cushions online to collectors keen to snap up some memorabilia.

The world’s oldest tour operator folded after 178 years of trading on Monday, leaving around 150,00 Britons stranded all over the world.

One pilot posted a flight crew paperwork envelope, crew baggage name labels and crew bag tags on eBay for £10.

They wrote: “All collectable. Sadly I won’t get to use them any more.

“The envelope has the list of all the delay codes we used on a day to day basis.”

Bargain hunters can pick up a hand bag sized mirror with the words “make up time” for just £1.

Thomas Cook may have ceased trading but the brand still has some selling power (Tim Goode/PA)

Those prepared to splash out a little bit more can get some Thomas Cook crew luggage handle wraps used by airline cockpit and cabin crew for £14.99.

Not many people enjoy airport food, but one person is offering an unopened Jamaican ginger pudding for 99p from their last meal aboard a Thomas Cook flight.

Also up for grabs are Thomas Cook Airlines pens for £20, featuring a moving, floating A330 on the barrel.

Those who always dreamed of guiding in a flight can buy a Thomas Cook Condor high vis vest for £17.80, although they would still have to source their own light batons.

A sign at the empty Thomas Cook check-in desks at Gatwick Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

One member of cabin crew is already getting rid of their uniform, selling a gold trimmed blazer for £20.

It could be matched with a Thomas Cook crew wheelie bag for £9.50.

For anyone seeking a keepsake that fits in their wallet, one seller was offering a pair of Thomas Cook travellers cheques for US 20 dollars in “Pristine, gem condition” according to the seller.

Probably a more useful offering is four pairs of Thomas Cook flight socks for £2.99, the seller promises they are “new and unused”.