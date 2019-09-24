Flood alerts have been issued for parts of England as heavy rain continues to cause disruption for commuters.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of England and Wales today, with flooding expected in some areas.

As of 9am, the Environment Agency had issued two flood warnings for south-west England and 27 flood alerts across the rest of the country.

Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said 48mm of rain has already fallen in parts of Hampshire over the past six hours, while mid-Dorset experienced 36.4mm.

England and Wales can expect 30-50mm of rain today, with up to 70mm in isolated spots, the Met Office said.

“There is likely to be disruption throughout central and southern England this morning,” Mr Miall said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms affecting much of England and Wales, with flooding possible in a few places. Brighter and showery in southern, western and central areas later. Rain reaching parts of southern Scotland but much of northwestern Britain brighter. https://t.co/Hjw1otqXUL pic.twitter.com/EKsDLZzdAu — Met Office (@metoffice) September 24, 2019

“I would expect quite a lot of surface water flooding on the roads. That will cause some disruption to people travelling, so you can expect journey times to be delayed.”

Mr Miall said an area stretching from Liverpool down to the south-east coast is at risk of seeing between 15mm and 30mm of rain fall within “a couple of hours” this morning.

The Travel Dorset Twitter account, run by Dorset Council, said there has been reports of “deep flooding” in parts of Dorchester this morning.

#TravelDorsetAlert: Dorchester – road between Martinstown and Monkeys Jump – deep flooding and road part blocked. — Travel Dorset (@TravelDorset) September 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has two flood warnings in place for the River Frome between Maiden Newton and Dorchester, in Dorset, south west England.

It said flooding “is expected” along the river between 8am and 6pm today.

A further 27 flood alerts, where flooding “is possible”, have been issued for rivers in the South East, East Midlands and North West of England.

The downpour is being brought by a burst of low pressure travelling across the UK, along with warm and humid air linked to the remnants of Hurricane Humberto which hit the Bermuda coastline last week.

A woman pushes a buggy along Camber Sands in East Sussex during bad weather (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The wet weather is due to move further north in the afternoon. However, another band of rain is forecast to hit the South West of England and Wales, Mr Miall said.

Tuesday’s weather warning is set to last until 11pm and although the heavy rain is expected to clear by Wednesday, a low-pressure front is expected to remain for the rest of the week.

This will bring bright and breezy weather to the UK along with some showers or prolonged spells of rain.

Temperatures could rise to the low 20s, which is slightly warmer than average for early autumn.

The norm for this time of year is in the mid-to-high teens.

Yellow weather warnings were also in place in some places during the weekend, with scattered thundery showers on Sunday afternoon.