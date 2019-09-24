The Duchess of Sussex opted for a casual look for a visit to the beach in Cape Town.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex were at Monwabisi Beach to hear about the work of the NGO Waves for Change, which trains and supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to youngsters in need.

Harry and Meghan during a visit to Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town (Chris Jackson/PA)

The American former actress wore a white shirt, with her Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses tucked in the front, a cropped denim jacket with sleeves rolled up, and black skinny jeans.

Her hair was up in a bun, but the windy weather meant she had to re-adjust a few loose strands behind her ears as she arrived.

Meghan’s Madewell denim jacket in Pinter Wash with metallic buttons costs around £112.

Meghan with sunglasses tucked into her shirt (Chris Jackson/PA)

Her tan shoes were her Brother Vellies Huaraches Flats in Whiskey, which are priced at £156, and are already mostly out of stock.

Brother Vellies, which is based in New York, was created by designer Aurora James to represent James’s favourite traditional African footwear and create jobs within the continent.

Each product is handmade by local artisans in countries including South Africa, Kenya and Morocco using techniques and styles passed down from generation to generation.

Meghan carried a £74 Madewell medium Transport Tote bag in khaki-coloured British Surplus, at times wearing the tan leather strap across her body.

Harry was in a dark unbuttoned shirt tucked into beige trousers, with matching trainers.