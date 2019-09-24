French investigators have searched late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s residence in Paris and the offices of French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in their probe into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said investigators had carried out searches over the past week at Karin Models, an agency in the French capital, and at Epstein’s Paris home.

The prosecutor’s office would not provide further details of where things stand in the French investigation.

Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein’s who flew on his plane and visited him in jail in Florida, according to US legal records.

French police appealed earlier this month for victims and witnesses to come forward to help their investigation into the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.