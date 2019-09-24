Boris Johnson could face demands to appear before MPs on Wednesday after Commons Speaker John Bercow announced that the House would resume its business.

There will be no session of Prime Minister’s Questions, but Mr Bercow said there would be scope for applications for emergency debates and calls for ministers to be summoned to the House.

The Prime Minister is in New York for the UN General Assembly but is expected to come under pressure from opponents to return early.

The Commons Speaker said: “The citizens of the UK are entitled to expect that Parliament does discharge its core functions, that it is in a position to scrutinise the executive, to hold ministers to account and to legislate if it chooses.

“In the light of that explicit judgment, I have instructed the House authorities to prepare not for the recall – the prorogation was unlawful and is void – to prepare for the resumption of the business of the House of Commons.

“Specifically I have instructed the House authorities to undertake such steps as are necessary to ensure that the House of Commons sits tomorrow, that it does so at 11.30.”

He said he had contacted party leaders or their representatives to inform them.

Judgment has been handed down this morning in the case of 'R (on behalf of Miller) v The Prime Minister' and 'Cherry and others v Advocate General for Scotland' https://t.co/yo4BzgEvdE pic.twitter.com/Itok4hmKb5 — UK Supreme Court (@UKSupremeCourt) September 24, 2019

“Owing to notification requirements, which I’m sure you are all closely familiar with, it will not be possible for there to be a Prime Minister’s Questions.

“However, for the avoidance of doubt there will be full scope of urgent questions, for ministerial statements, and for applications for emergency debates under Standing Order number 24.”

Labour MP Wes Streeting told the PA news agency the PM should return to Parliament on Wednesday, adding: “Boris Johnson needs to explain himself to the Queen, to Parliament and the country.

“He’s lied to her, lied to us and lied to them. He must do the decent thing and resign.”