A dog walker has been left in a serious condition in hospital after two men tried to steal his pet before stabbing him.The 29-year-old man was walking his black cane corso when he was approached at around 7am on Tuesday in Dawsholm Park, Maryhill, Glasgow.The men then stabbed him and ran off in the direction of Dawsholm Road, in what police are treating as attempted murder.Can you help detectives with their inquiries into an attempted murder in Dawsholm Park, Maryhill on Tuesday 24 September 2019. Any information on 101 quoting ref 0481 of 24th September.https://t.co/bdNPQZI4yT pic.twitter.com/jMiKyOTFX3— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) September 24, 2019The victim was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he is being treated for stab injuries.Staff describe his condition as serious, while the dog was uninjured.Detective Sergeant Alistair Donaldson said: "Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the area of the park and are gathering and viewing CCTV footage to establish more on the two men responsible for this violent attack."The dog wasn't injured and is being looked after by the victim's family."This park is very popular with dog walkers and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the park around 7am on Tuesday morning who witnessed this incident take place or saw these two men acting suspiciously before or after the attack."