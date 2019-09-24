Xbox has confirmed its video game streaming service, Project xCloud, will come to the UK in October.

As part of a public preview to test the service, which will enable users to play console-standard games on any mobile device, a trial will run in the UK, US and South Korea next month, the gaming giant has said.

Xbox, the gaming arm of Microsoft, first announced the new streaming service last year.

The October preview will be the first public test of the platform.

Project xCloud’s Kareem Choudhry said: “Our vision for Project xCloud is to empower the gamers of the world to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want. We’re building this technology so gamers can decide when and how they play.

“Customers around the world love the immersive content from Xbox in their homes and we want to bring that experience to all of your mobile devices.

“Today we’re inviting the community to take the next step with us and join the Project xCloud (Preview), coming this October to the United States, United Kingdom and Korea.”

Xbox confirmed those in the UK wanting to be a part of the preview test can now register their interest in signing up via the Microsoft website.

The streaming service will include games such as Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, fighter game Killer Instinct and pirate adventure title Sea of Thieves.

“Public preview is a critical phase in our multi-year ambition to deliver game streaming globally at the scale and quality of experience that the gaming community deserves and expects,” Mr Choudhry said.

“It’s time to put Project xCloud to the test in a broader capacity, with a range of gamers, devices, network environments and real-world use-case scenarios, and this is where you come in.

“At Xbox, we’ve made it a priority to engage with all of you to help in the creation process. We now want you to play with us and share your feedback on

“Project xCloud so we can iterate and improve, week after week. Join us, have fun playing, share your stories and feedback, and be part of the journey.”