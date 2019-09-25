The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s daughter they are looking forward to seeing her statesman father.

Meghan and Harry will meet the leading figure from South African life and his wife Leah Tutu at their legacy foundation in Cape Town.

At a reception on Tuesday night hosted at the residence of Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner to South Africa, the Sussexes met Tutu’s daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

The human rights activist and cleric has suffered health problems in recent years and afterwards his daughter said about her father: “He is doing Ok. He is up and down”.

Prince Harry has met the Archbishop Desmond Tutu on a previous visit to South Africa (Chris Radburn/PA)

She added about the planned meeting with the duke and duchess: “He is looking forward to it.”

Speaking about Meghan and Harry she added: “They were saying that they were happy to be here and looking forward to meeting my father… and hopefully they will have some time for conversation.”

Harry and Meghan are on a 10-day visit to Africa with their four-month-old son Archie and later the duke will leave his family to travel to Botswana.

He will also visit Angola and Malawi over the coming days before he is reunited next week with his wife and child in Johannesburg.

Later, Meghan will visit mothers2mothers, an Africa-based charity that trains and employs women living with HIV as community health workers.

She arrived in South Africa laden with children’s clothes, books and other items for the charity – presents donated to their son Archie.

At another event the duchess will meet 12 inspiring female entrepreneurs when she visits the UK-SA Tech Hub.

The hub focuses on skills development, capacity building, mentorship and access to markets by helping entrepreneurs, particularly women, with resources and support.