Britain’s superyacht industry has recorded its seventh year of consecutive growth, new figures show.

Revenues rose to £660 million in 2018/19, an increase of 7.1% on the previous year.

The number of workers employed in the industry increased by 1% to 5,155, with 45 new yachts built, one fewer than the previous year.

Two-thirds of UK superyacht revenue comes from exports, with the United States and Eurozone accounting for half the UK export market.

The US took 41% of exports, having grown from 34% in 2018.