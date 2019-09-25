A 43-year-old woman has died after being attacked by two dogs.

Cheshire Police confirmed she died after being attacked at a house in Widnes on Tuesday.

After being called by the ambulance service at around 5.15pm police attended the house on Graham Road and found the woman from the town was in a serious condition.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics but could not be saved.

Her family has been told and police inquiries continue.

There have been no arrests.