A new Netflix film written by and starring Will Ferrell is to be shot in Edinburgh next month.

Eurovision will be a comedy starring Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as two Icelandic singers given the chance to appear in the famous song contest.

Other cast members are said to include Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Levato – although it is not yet known who will travel to the Scottish capital for filming in October.

Newhaven harbour at sunset (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Edinburgh Evening News reported locations being used for the film will include the Old Town, New Town and Newhaven on the city’s waterfront.

Rosie Ellison, head of Film Edinburgh, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the city to be showcased to millions of both film and Eurovision fans around the world, and allows us once again demonstrate our film-friendly credentials to the global film industry.”

It comes after Edinburgh was recently used for filming Fast and Furious 9, with its star Vin Diesel full of praise for the city on social media.

A stuntman jumps from an open-top bus on to a van on Waterloo Place in Edinburgh during rehearsals for filming of Fast and Furious 9 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

City of Edinburgh Council deputy leader Cammy Day, said: “It is a source of real pride that Edinburgh attracts these kinds of projects and it’s very exciting to welcome the latest project from Netflix to the capital next week.

“We welcome filming for the economic benefit, employment opportunities and the on-screen promotion it brings.

“Productions are exciting for film fans and we ensure that film-makers engage with all residents and businesses within the area in which they plan to film to make sure that life can continue with as little disruption as possible when the city takes centre stage.”