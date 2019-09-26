Libya’s prime minister Fayez Sarraj has ruled out peace talks with the leader of his country’s rival government, describing him as a “war criminal”.

Mr Sarraj used much of his time before the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to deride Khalifa Hifter and his supporters as “coup plotters” and blame them for Libya’s continued instability.

Mr Sarraj said Mr Hifter was “not a partner for peace”.

Libya was thrown into chaos during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

Migrants and refugees on a boat from Zuwarah in Libya travelling to Italy (Migrant Voice UK/PA)

The rebellion led to the overthrow of longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi, and Libya has been split between two governments virtually ever since, each backed by rival Arab states.

The lack of security has made Libya’s shores a transit point for migrants seeking refuge in Europe.

Libya has been criticised for its treatment of those migrants.

Mr Sarraj hit back on that, saying Libya is a victim of migration, not the cause of migration.