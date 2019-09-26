Lion cubs from an endangered subspecies have been seen play-fighting at Edinburgh Zoo.

The six-week-old litter – born in August – are still being nursed by mother Roberta and are not yet on view to the public.

But the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the three Asiatic lion cubs scrapping in their den.

The cubs will be weighed and sexed by keepers and veterinary staff at the wildlife conservation charity during their first health check in the coming weeks and named shortly after.

Roberta was selected to be paired with resident male Jayendra through the European Endangered Species Programme.

She was chosen as the best match due to her genetic characteristics as it is extremely important to conserve the genetics of the species.

This could help future generations to be possibly reintroduced back into the wild.

Asian lions are generally smaller than their African cousins and the males do not develop such a substantial mane so their ears are more visible.