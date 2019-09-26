With the royals celebrating another engagement, who are Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

– Who is Princess Beatrice?

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who will wed in 2020 (Peter Byrne/PA)

She is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie’s older sister, and a cousin of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary of York was born fifth in line to the throne on August 8, 1988.

The Duke and Duchess of York with baby Princess Beatrice at her christening (Ron Bell/PA)

–Where does she fall now in line to the throne?

Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne, following the arrival of the Cambridge children and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.



– What is her job?

Beatrice is not a full-time working royal and is described on Andrew’s website as working in business.

Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York during a visit to the Teenage Cancer Trust’s young persons unit at University College Hospital, London. (Ian West/PA)

– What about her charity work?

She has a number of royal patronages including Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.



– What else do we know about the princess?

She hit the headlines with the unusual “pretzel” hat which she wore to William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

Beatrice after the Cambridges’ wedding (Roland Hoskins/PA)

But took it in good humour and auctioned the headwear on eBay for charity, raising more than £81,000 for good causes.

She split from her long-term love Dave Clark in 2016 after 10 years together.

Beatrice with her former love Dave Clark (Rebecca Naden/PA)

– What about her relationship with her sister Princess Eugenie?

The pair are extremely close. But once had a massive fight over a pair of trainers.

Beatrice told British Vogue: “We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them.”

– And her parents?

Beatrice is also close to both her parents, who divorced when she was a child but remained friends.

She calls her mother Sarah, Duchess of York “Mumsy” and her father Papa.

– And her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

The millionaire property tycoon, known as Edo, is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

He is a count himself, and has been a friend of the Yorks for some time.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Peter Byrne/PA)

His stepfather was Christopher Shale, a senior Tory and a close friend of former prime minister David Cameron.

He died from heart disease at the Glastonbury Festival in 2011.

– And Beatrice will become a stepmother?

Yes. Edoardo has a young son named Wolfie with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

– Where did the couple meet?

His family has known Beatrice for most of her life, being friends with the Yorks.

The princess is said to have begun dating Edoardo after meeting him again at Eugenie’s wedding.



– When and where will the wedding be?

Buckingham Palace said the pair will wed in 2020.

The venue has yet to be announced. One possibility could be St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where Eugenie, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, staged their weddings.

But Ladbrokes are also tipping Westminster Abbey, where the Yorks and William and Kate married.