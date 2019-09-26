A police officer who was deliberately knocked down in a “heinous” hit-and-run has been named as married father Christopher Burnham.

The 48-year-old suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain, and a shattered knee after trying to stop a Mini on Holbrook Lane, Radford, Coventry, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police are hunting for the offender as forensic examination of the Mini, which was recovered nearby, takes place.

Pc Christopher Burnham, who suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain in a hit-and-run in Coventry (WMP handout/PA)

Pc Burnham, described as “very well-regarded” by colleagues, has been with the force for 25 years and faces a “long road to recovery”, Chief Superintendent Mike O’Hara said.

He is currently being supported by relatives, his wife and 10-year-old son in hospital.

The neighbourhood policeman is the second officer from the force to be run over while on duty in just a matter of weeks.

Pc Gareth Phillips, 42, suffered life-changing injuries including a shattered pelvis after he was struck by a thief in a hi-jacked BMW in Birmingham last month.

Mubashar Hussain has since admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest after pinning the traffic officer under his own vehicle.

Confirming that CCTV is being recovered, as detectives work to identify the suspect, Mr O’Hara, in charge of policing in Coventry, said: “Chris is a very well-regarded and proactive neighbourhood officer, who has a number of commendations.

“He was doing his job in keeping Coventry safe when he has been deliberately driven at by someone who then made off from the scene.

“I’ve spent time with Chris and his wife in hospital today and it’s clear he now faces a long road to recovery.

“We will do everything possible to support him and his family through this really difficult time.

“I’ve also spent time with Chris’ colleagues, and they have been left shocked and upset by what’s happened.

“Our priority remains with the well-being of the officer, his family and his colleagues and we will stop at nothing to locate the offender and bring him to justice for this heinous crime.”

The West Midlands police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said: “This incident is shocking, outrageous and truly devastating.

“My thoughts are with the officer, his family and friends at this time. We all wish him a speedy recovery.

“For one of our officers to be injured in the line of duty is completely unacceptable and I hope that the offender is swiftly found and bought to justice.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or via 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.