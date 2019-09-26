A 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in a suspected hit-and-run collision.

Police have also confirmed that a 23-year-old man, believed to have been the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested following the crash, which took place at around 6.40pm on Wednesday on Hillsview Avenue, Kenton, Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said that the Renault Kangoo driver involved had stopped shortly after the collision, before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot.

On Thursday afternoon, the force confirmed that the girl, who was taken to hospital after the incident, had died.

Chief Inspector Chris Grice said: “This is a horrific incident that has robbed a family of their little girl and has had a significant impact on members of the community in Kenton.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run crash (Henry Clare/PA)

“Our officers have been supporting her family since last night and were with them when she passed away in hospital.

“They will continue to receive all the support they need and I hope it can bring them some comfort knowing we have a suspect in custody.”

A second 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two women aged 28 and 31 arrested by police on suspicion of perverting the course of justice remain in custody.

Mr Grice added: “Extra officers will be conducting patrols in Kenton this afternoon to speak to concerned members of the public and carry out enquiries.

“We know this has had a big impact on the community but we know that the public will rally together at this difficult time to support the victim’s family.

“We would urge anyone who saw what happened, or has information that could help to assist police, to contact officers on 101.”

Residents on the street where the crash happened have described it as a “race track”.

One parent, 33-year-old Jay Scott, said that his 10-year-old daughter had been out playing with the girl the day before the crash.

Speaking before news broke that the injured girl had died, he told the PA news agency: “The little one went and played with her at the park on Tuesday night. They didn’t know one another too well, I think they were in a large group together that evening, but it just shows you how close to home these things can happen.

“My daughter was very upset last night, she was crying. I was bathing my son when the crash happened, but she was sat by the window and heard the bang, even though it was from further down the road.”

A 67-year-old resident, Yvonne Sample, lives yards from where the girl was struck by the car, and said she saw flashing police car lights soon after it happened.

She added: “People are driving by really slowly today, but only because there’s loads of police cars and they’re worried about being caught speeding.

“Normally it’s like a race track.

“I’ve been saying for years that unless something is done then someone will get really seriously injured, and unfortunately now it’s too late.”