The father of an aspiring athlete killed at a London Underground station has said he is “so proud” of his son during a vigil attended by hundreds of people.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was stabbed to death at Hillingdon station as he made his way to an Arsenal match on Tuesday.

The young 200m sprinter, who celebrated his birthday at the weekend, was given the football tickets as a present.

The family of Tashan Daniel who was killed at #Hillingdon station are releasing a photo of him. We continue to support his family as they come to terms with this devastating news. If anyone has any information, or can help detectives investigate, please text us on 61016. https://t.co/3mI6d5SZR0 pic.twitter.com/Gf1DyncP5s — British Transport Police (@BTP) September 25, 2019

Chandima Daniel was supported by friends and family at a vigil in his son’s memory, which was attended by hundreds of people who laid floral tributes.

During a prayer, Mr Daniel lifted a photo of his son in the air.

“It’s about bringing the community together and stopping this nonsense,” he told tearful crowds.

“This is an amazing turnout, it really is, I don’t know what to say really. It’s just unbelievable.”

Police outside Hillingdon Tube station (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“I’m still in a state of shock about what happened, it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions at the moment,” he added.

“I’m hearing wonderful things about my son, a great, great person, but I’m hearing on a daily basis amazing things about him.

“I am so proud to be his father.”

Mr Daniel urged the crowds of people to hug each other at the vigil held at Hillingdon station on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the evening, the large group – who had left floral tributes outside the station – sang Amazing Grace.

Many of the vigil’s attendees wore hoodies for Hillingdon Athletics Club, where Tashan trained as a sprinter.

Police said Tashan was with a friend when two other men provoked a fight, during which the 20-year-old was attacked in front of horrified passengers.

Witnesses reported seeing blood and a person performing CPR on the victim as the station was evacuated in the wake of the stabbing.

Members of the public as well as paramedics and police officers tried to save the 20-year-old, but he died on board a Tube carriage.

The suspects ran out of the station towards Auriol Drive and a knife was found nearby.

Boris Johnson offered “heartfelt condolences” to the victim’s family following the attack in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.