The Trump administration wants to cap the number of refugees admitted into the US at the lowest number since the resettlement programme was created in 1980.

A State Department proposal released on Thursday would put a cap on the number of refugees at 18,000 for the fiscal year that starts on October 1.

Last year, the administration placed the cap at a record low of 30,000. The limit has drawn protests from human rights groups as well as government officials.

President Donald Trump must consult with Congress about the proposal (Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump’s final decision on the cap must include consultation with Congress, which could push for a higher total.

The White House issued a separate order that requires added consultation with states and localities about settlement of refugees in specific areas.