Wrightbus workers face a struggle to house their families, one former employee has said.
Ryan Price, a supervisor aged 29, is married and his two children share a bedroom in a rental property.
He was bidding to buy a house and had saved a deposit but will find it difficult to access state benefits because of his savings.
The musician picked up his guitar and sang a song by Irish performer and social conscience Christy Moore about the impact of factory closures on ordinary men.
Mr Price said: “A lot of people are down and out, it is not just us, it affects other companies too.
“Morale still seems good but it maybe has not sunk in for a lot yet.
“We will know more in two weeks’ time when we don’t get another pay cheque in.”
Robert Thompson, 28, was a multi-skilled technician and line operative.
The former joiner was sent to work for Wrightbus in England just a day before it entered administration.
He had to fund his return and living expenses from his own pocket.
Mr Thompson said: “Someone is bound to have known this was coming, why send us?
“We have been assured they did not know.”
He expressed optimism about the prospect of a deal.
“I loved the firm and the job I was doing, it was a good company to work for.
“Going from building sites into that I did not think I would gel but I loved it, the guys I worked with.
“It has not really sunk in yet.
“I am angry, upset, disappointed, but still hopeful that something can be reached over the next couple of weeks.”