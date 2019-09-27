A woman who was mauled to death by her two dogs has been formally named by police.

Elayne Stanley, 44, died at her home in Widnes, Cheshire, on Tuesday after she was attacked by the two American bulldogs.

One dog was shot at the scene and on Friday police confirmed the second dog had also been destroyed.

Police officers at the scene in Graham Road in Widnes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Screams were heard from neighbours as the two dogs, who were not a banned breed, attacked Ms Stanley at her home on Graham Road at about 5.15pm.

Neighbours said they believed her 12-year-old twin daughters were at home at the time, along with her older daughter, who is in her 20s.

A force spokesman said the family was being supported by specialist officers and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.