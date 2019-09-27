The Duke of Sussex has said raising important issues is the way to solve problems – before they become a “disaster”.

Harry’s comments were made during a visit to Angola where he spent the day highlighting the scourge of landmines and calling on nations to do more.

The duke and his wife’s public work in the past 12 months has seen them highlight issues such as violence against women, mental health and climate change.

He said: “I think it’s fairly obvious to everybody across the world what the key issues are. They’re certainly not political issues, they’re humanitarian issues and they are ones that need to be talked about because if we talk about it then we’ll hopefully be able to fix it before it becomes a complete disaster.

The Duke of Sussex said it was important to raise humanitarian issues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“So I’d like to think all of our work is joined up and as you know, through all of the places throughout the world that we are so fortunate to visit, there is a thread between all of the conversations we have, all the learning that we get from communities on the ground and all we’re trying to do is amplify that.”

The duke had an emotional day in Angola retracing the footsteps of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales who visited the country in 1997 and famously walked through a partially cleared minefield that is now a bustling street.

Harry said: “To walk in her footsteps is really quite emotional. And as much as she did then, there is still so much to do, but without question if she hadn’t campaigned the way that she did 22 years ago, this could arguably still be a minefield.

“So I’m incredibly proud of what she’s been able to do and meet these kids here who were born on this street and didn’t even know this was a minefield.”

Asked whether it was important to him that the work on clearing land mines should be finished, the duke added: “Of course. I think in today’s world there seems to be this habit of unfinished business or jobs being half done.

“I think that isn’t just Angola but also land mines around the world is a classic example of that.

“There was an agreement and an understanding that was made many years ago and I think if we just had a little bit more funding from certain countries we could get the job done and then, well done all of us.”

Speaking about the tour of Africa that has seen him visit South Africa, Botswana and Angola already, Harry spoke of his delight at spending time in the continent.

“I think it’s great. I’ve had an opportunity to meet so many people from all sorts of different backgrounds and although I can’t speak Portuguese, this part of the trip has been amazing.

“To be able to visit places that I haven’t visited before but also focus on some really important issues, it’s been great.”