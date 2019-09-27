The huge £167 million EuroMillions jackpot has rolled over once again after no-one won the top prize during Friday’s draw.

The winning numbers for Friday were 46, 43, 41, 37 and 24, with “lucky stars” numbers 08 and 02.

Despite no-one winning the jackpot, four ticket holders across Europe – including two in the UK – have become millionaires after matching five numbers and one lucky star.

The two UK winners will take home £3,530,286 each.

Tuesday’s jackpot will now be an estimated £169 million.

Camelot said one UK millionaire has also been created after matching the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code.

A further eight people won £52,469 after matching four numbers.

No-one won the EuroMillions HotPicks top prize, but two people won £30,000.

Five people also won £5,000 in the Thunderball for matching five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 19, 36, 03, 39. The Thunderball number was 03.

Andy Carter, the National Lottery’s senior winners’ adviser, said the jackpot now stands at an estimated £169 million – up from an estimated £167 million on Tuesday.

He said: “Players across the country are urged to get their tickets early for Tuesday‘s draw, which could make the country’s biggest ever winner.

“As the jackpot is now capped, tonight’s draw has seen four players bank bigger prizes for matching five numbers and just one lucky star. Two lucky UK players each won £3.5 million.”

Whoever wins the EuroMillions jackpot will become the UK’s biggest ever lottery winner.

The current record holders for the biggest ever lottery win are Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in 2011.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012.

National Lottery operator Camelot said there have been four UK jackpot winners in 2019, receiving £350 million between them.

In June, one anonymous ticket holder became the UK’s third biggest ever winner after scooping a £123 million jackpot.

Patrick and Frances Connolly from Northern Ireland won £114.9 million on New Year’s Day, Ade Goodchild banked £71 million in March and another anonymous player won £38 million in April.