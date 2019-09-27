A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 10-year-old schoolgirl died in a suspected hit-and-run.

Melissa Tate was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton, Newcastle, at around 6.40pm on Wednesday but was declared dead a day later.

On Friday evening, Northumbria Police revealed they had charged Connor Marsden, 23, with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to stop and a number of other driving-related offences.

Chief Inspector Chris Grice said of Melissa’s death said: “This is understandably a difficult time for the family and it is something that nobody should have to go through.

“Specialist officers have been supporting them since Melissa was involved in the collision on Wednesday night and they continue to do so.”

Another 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation, as have two women, aged 31 and 28, who were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Mr Grice added: “This incident has had a big impact on the community in Kenton and I know that residents will come together to support Melissa’s family.

“However, I would ask that people respect their privacy at this time and allow them to grieve as a family.”

Marsden, of Ambridge Way in Kenton, is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday morning, Northumbria Police said.