A variety of stories make the front pages on Saturday, from a “race row” at the BBC through to the police watchdog looking into whether it should investigate Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Times leads with an investigation into online pharmacies which are allegedly selling powerful opioids without proper checks.
The Daily Telegraph runs with revelations from a biography of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, with the suggestion that John Major “conspired with some of her closest aides” to ensure she stepped down.
A backlash at the BBC leads The Guardian, with the broadcaster “fighting to contain a growing crisis” after presenter Naga Munchetty was found to have breached editorial guidelines by suggesting Donald Trump is racist.
The Daily Mail also leads on the row at the BBC, saying it is tearing the corporation apart.
The Financial Times runs with the latest developments in the trade war between the United States and China.
The i carries a story saying the Government will look to “claw back” money paid to the bosses of Thomas Cook.
While the Independent says Mr Johnson has been referred to the police watchdog over potential misconduct in a public office while he was Mayor of London.
The Daily Mirror reports the Government will ban the importation of “sick souvenirs” from trophy hunters.
The Sun reports on the first birthday of Haris Mockbill, who was born 16 weeks early and has beaten the odds to take his first steps.
The Daily Express carries pictures from the Duke of Sussex, who visited a former minefield in Angola and vowed to rid the world of the weapons.
And the Daily Star says a man went for a routine operation at a hospital and woke up missing a testicle.