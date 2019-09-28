The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the memorial to a murdered South African student after personally passing on her condolences to the 19-year-old’s mother.

Meghan paid tribute to University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana at the post office where she was raped and murdered last month.

A post on the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple had been following the uprising sparked by the popular student’s death from afar, adding they were both “eager to learn more”.

The post said Meghan made the visit to pay her respects and to show solidarity with protesters against gender-based violence and femicide.

Alongside a picture of Meghan, the post said: “The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa.

“The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences.

“Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess.”

Wearing blue jeans and a cream tunic top with ruffled straps, the duchess is pictured tying her yellow ribbon to a fence alongside other multicoloured streamers in tribute to the popular teenager, known as Nene.

It is also understood that Meghan wrote on the ribbon in the local language Xhosa: “We stand together in this moment. Harry and Meghan September 26, 2019”, according to images taken by Sun royal correspondent Emily Andrews.

The Instagram post added that the duchess had taken private visits in South Africa over the past two days to “deepen her understanding” of the current situation.

A 42-year-old male post office employee has been arrested over the killing.