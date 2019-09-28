The family which own Wrightbus have faced death threats, a former company director said.

Jeff Wright called for an end to intimidation and fear.

His Co Antrim firm was put into administration this week with the loss of 1,200 jobs.

Mr Wright said: “There have been sinister developments involving threats to the life of Wright family members and I am asking all elected representatives and those with influence in the community to help end this intimidation and fear.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the distinctive red Routemaster London buses from Wrightbus during his time as mayor.

Trade unionists have accused him of not doing enough to save the ailing firm, which suffered major cash flow problems and faced declining demand.

Mr Wright said: “The closure of our family business has been devastating to our loyal and highly skilled workforce and the loss of the company my father and I have grown and nurtured for over 70 years has been shattering for our family.

“Generations of families have worked alongside our own family over all these years and so this is deeply and personally felt by everyone.

“We are here to provide our administrators, Deloittes, with all information, order books, financial records and whatever is needed to establish a future plan for the bus manufacturing operation.

“Our commitment to supporting all efforts is unwavering.”