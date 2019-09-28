Dame Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Cheryl helped celebrate the theme of female empowerment as they took to the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

French cosmetic giant L’Oreal took over the city’s historic Mint building for a show featuring a battalion of celebrity ambassadors.

Actress Dame Helen Mirren wore a flowing gown for her turn on the catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

It was L’Oreal’s third such fashion show, but critics labelled it less ambitious than last year’s edition which took place on the Seine River, or the one staged in the centre of the Champs-Elysees that literally stopped traffic in 2017.

Nonetheless, the stars, who also included ex-Spice Girl Geri Horner, singer Camila Cabello and actress Amber Heard, energised spectators at the evening show as they showcased a collection of carefully crafted looks.

Eva Longoria, centre, was joined on stage by her young son following the show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The event was used to launch L’Oreal’s Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, with each model dressed in a variety of styles that harked from design houses which included AMI, Balmain, Dries Van Noten, Elie Saab and Giambattista Valli.