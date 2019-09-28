Boris Johnson has set out plans for 40 new hospitals as the Tories prepare to make the NHS a key battleground in the next general election.

With the Conservative Party conference opening in Manchester on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the Government was embarking on “the biggest hospital building programme in a generation”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives, accompanied by partner Carrie Symonds, ahead of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, he said spending on the NHS was “absolutely central” to his vision of a “united society and a united country”.

Under the plans drawn up by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, he said they would be spending £13 billion on what officials described as “new” hospitals – either with entirely new buildings or gutting existing structures to create state-of-the-art facilities.

Taken alongside the extra £33.9 billion the Government has committed to the NHS each year by 2023, he said it was “the largest sum that has ever been invested in the NHS”.

He said: “We’re launching the biggest hospital building programme in a generation. You will have seen that on the steps of Downing Street I announced 20 new hospital upgrades.

“We’re now following that up with 40 new hospitals we’re going to be doing across the country. It’s the biggest programme of hospital building in a generation.”

Boris Johnson was confronted by an angry father during a visit to Whipps Cross Hospital (Yui Mok/PA)

He said the programme would begin with a £2.7 billion cash injection for six hospitals over the next five years.

The remaining projects, including up to a dozen smaller rural hospitals, would be completed over the second half of the next decade.

Ministers are also providing £100 million in “seed funding” to help 21 trusts develop plans to rebuild or construct 34 hospitals, including up to a dozen community hospitals in Dorset.

Following the Supreme Court ruling his suspension of Parliament was unlawful, the Prime Minister offered support for a suggestion by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox that in future Supreme Court justices may need to undergo a US-style vetting by politicians.

“I think, if judges are to pronounce on political questions in this way, then there is at least an argument that there should be some form of accountability,” he said.

“The lessons of America are relevant.”

Mr Johnson arrived in Manchester for a conference which faces being overshadowed by moves to oust him at Westminster while he is also under pressure to explain his links with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri while he was London mayor.

US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri (@SteveWardrec)

The Prime Minister refused to answer questions about his political and personal battles as he arrived with girlfriend Carrie Symonds at the Midland Hotel.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the ring of steel which surrounds the conference venue, and their anti-Brexit cries could be heard as Mr Johnson got out of his ministerial Jaguar.

“Boris is a liar” and “get your Johnson out of our democracy” were among the slogans chanted by the demonstrators.

The Government’s defeat in the Supreme Court and its failure to win a Commons vote to schedule a recess for the conference means that Tory MPs face shuttling between Manchester and Westminster to counter the threat of an ambush by opposition parties.

A senior SNP MP said the opposition parties could stage a vote of no-confidence in the Government as early as next week in a bid to replace the Prime Minister with a caretaker leader who would secure an extension to the Brexit deadline.

Jeremy Corbyn, speaking during a rally in Chingford, said he was prepared to lead an interim government (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn is expected to convene another meeting of opposition leaders in Westminster on Monday to plot their next moves aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Speaking to reporters at a rally in Chingford, Essex, Mr Corbyn said he stood ready to lead an interim government if Mr Johnson was forced from No 10.

Mr Johnson is also under pressure over his conduct as mayor after he was referred to the police complaints body to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over his links with American businesswoman Ms Arcuri.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) said its monitoring officer had recorded a “conduct matter” against Mr Johnson over allegations Ms Arcuri received favourable treatment because of her friendship with him while he was mayor of London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will now consider whether there are grounds to investigate the Prime Minister for the criminal offence of misconduct in public office.

The move was greeted with fury in Downing Street, which denounced the referral by the GLA, led by Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, as a “nakedly political put-up job” on the eve of the party conference.