The Duchess of Sussex is expected to join her husband the duke – by an online video call – when he learns about efforts to support female education in Malawi.

Harry will visit Nalikule College of Education in Lilongwe to learn how schoolgirls are being helped by Cama, an alumni network of young women who have been supported to attend secondary school through help from the Campaign for Female Education.

Meghan, a passionate supporter of gender equality, has not travelled with Harry to the African country, but is in nearby South Africa with their baby son Archie.

The Duke of Sussex will hope to connect with his wife while in Malawi (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duchess will join her husband via Skype, if there are no technical problems.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which has the duke as its president and the duchess as vice-president, has been working with Cama since 2017.

Harry is making his first official visit to Malawi, but has toured the country a number of times privately and met the country’s president Peter Mutharika.

Later, he will have an official audience with the country’s leader and in the evening attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Holly Tett.

Guests at the event will be drawn from the worlds of education, wildlife conservation, charity initiatives, business, culture, youth development and the Commonwealth.