British Jihadi bride Shamima Begum has reportedly been told by Home Secretary Priti Patel to give up on any hopes of being allowed to return to the UK.

Ms Begum, now 19, left Britain to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria in 2015.

She later married Dutch-born Yago Riedijk and spent more than three years living under the group’s rule.

But in an interview last week, Ms Begum pleaded to be allowed to return home, saying her only role in the so-called caliphate was to “make babies”.

However, when Ms Begum’s request was put to Ms Patel, the Home Secretary replied: “No way, no way”.

Shamima Begum, then 15 at Gatwick Airport (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“Our job is to keep our country safe,” Ms Patel told The Sun newspaper.

“We don’t need people who have done harm and left our country to be part of a death cult and to perpetrate that ideology.

“We cannot have people who would do us harm allowed to enter our country – and that includes this woman.

“Everything I see in terms of security and intelligence, I am simply not willing to allow anybody who has been an active supporter or campaigner for IS in this country.”

Ms Begum has claimed she is suffering from mental health problems and that she now “hates” so-called IS following the death of her three babies.